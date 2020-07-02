Governor Cuomo says anyone in NYS can now receive a COVID-19 test

(WIVB)–Governor Andrew Cuomo is taking new action to help control the spread of the coronavirus.

During his briefing, the governor announced anyone in New York State can now receive a COVID-19 test.

The governor says the state is already testing more people on average than any country in the world.

“New York State is doing more tests per capita than any nation on the globe,” Cuomo said. “We are no opening testing to all New Yorkers. We have that much capacity. All New Yorkers can now go get a test and what I’m saying to all New Yorkers today is go get a test.”

Since March, New York has performed a total of 4 million COVID tests.