Governor Cuomo signs the HALT Solitary Confinement Act into law

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Governor Andrew Cuomo signed the HALT Solitary Confinement Act into law Thursday morning, reforming the segregated confinement practices in New York State correctional facilities.

“Generations of incarcerated men and women have been subjected to inhumane punishment in segregated confinement with little to no human interaction for extended periods of time and many experience emotional and physical trauma that can last for years,” Governor Cuomo said. “By signing the HALT Solitary Confinement Act into law we are reforming New York’s criminal justice system by helping ensure the effective implementation of proven, humane corrections policies. I applaud the bill sponsors and look forward to continuing our work to reform the era of mass incarceration and usher in a safer, more just Empire State.”

Senator Julia Salazar said, “The HALT Solitary Confinement Act will put an end to the use of long-term solitary confinement in our state, a practice that has perpetuated violence and caused irreparable harm. I thank Governor Cuomo for taking action and signing this bill into law. This is a necessary step in making our state’s correctional facilities safer and our communities healthier.”

HALT Solitary Confinement Act

Studies have shown that isolation with little or no human contact for extended periods of time often leads to lasting trauma, as well as unintended consequences that negatively impact an individual’s rehabilitation. This legislation includes several reforms, including: