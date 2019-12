(WIVB)–Governor Andrew Cuomo wants to ramp up the state’s fight against the vaping industry next year. He unveiled a new proposal Sunday calling for a permanent ban on flavored vapes.

The governor issued a 90-day emergency ban back in September. The ban was been upheld by the court.



Cuomo’s proposal also wants to ban ads that target teens. Recent numbers by the state’s department of health show more than a quarter of high schoolers are vaping.