New York City (WIVB) — Governor Kathy Hochul dropped the puck at Tuesday’s New York Rangers game, but the reception from the crowd was likely not what she was expecting.

The governor was at Madison Square Garden for Women’s Empowerment Night at the Rangers game against the Anaheim Ducks. In the video above, some pretty intense booing from the crowd can be heard. It is not known exactly why the crowd was booing.

“Tonight, we’d like to salute Governor Kathy Hochul, the first female governor of New York State. Hochul began her career in public service in the Greater Buffalo Area,” the PA announcer said.

News 4 has reached out to the governor’s office and is waiting to hear back.