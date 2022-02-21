Governor Hochul provides February 21 coronavirus update

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Governor Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19 on Monday.

“The virus is in retreat, but our fight against this pandemic isn’t over,” Governor Hochul said. “While it might be tempting to let our guard down, I urge all New Yorkers to please remain vigilant and use the tools we have at our disposal. Vaccines work – get your shot if you haven’t yet, get boosted if you have, and make sure your friends and family do the same.” 

Monday’s data is summarized briefly below:  

  • Test Results Reported – 75,109
  • Total Positive – 1,483
  • Percent Positive – 1.97%
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 2.16%
  • Patient Hospitalization – 2,522 (-52)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 216
  • Patients in ICU – 440 (-3)
  • Patients in ICU with Intubation – 239 (-6)
  • Total Discharges – 283,877 (+236)
  • New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 41
  • Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 54,492
  • Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 68,628
  • Total vaccine doses administered – 36,720,330
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 9,656
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 213,076
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 91.5%  
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 82.7%  
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%  
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 85.4%  
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 81.1%  
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 71.1%  
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 80.9%  
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 72.9%  
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 88.6%  
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 75.2%   

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows:

REGION  Friday, February 18, 2022Saturday, February 19, 2022Sunday, February 20, 2022
Capital Region23.3321.7820.78
Central New York30.7628.9228.13
Finger Lakes17.3016.3815.83
Long Island13.2812.5211.91
Mid-Hudson15.0214.3213.73
Mohawk Valley25.9925.9624.93
New York City13.7013.1912.86
North Country37.3435.9433.59
Southern Tier30.4030.1728.30
Western New York18.1017.7616.70
Statewide16.8916.2015.57

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:  

REGIONFriday, February 18, 2022Saturday, February 19, 2022Sunday, February 20, 2022
Capital Region4.26%4.00%3.82%
Central New York5.88%5.51%5.38%
Finger Lakes3.97%3.83%3.66%
Long Island2.50%2.32%2.19%
Mid-Hudson2.61%2.49%2.38%
Mohawk Valley4.66%4.58%4.44%
New York City1.43%1.35%1.33%
North Country7.12%6.97%6.66%
Southern Tier3.63%3.49%3.34%
Western New York4.66%4.50%4.27%
Statewide2.36%2.23%2.16%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:  

BOROUGHFriday, February 18, 2022Saturday, February 19, 2022Sunday, February 20, 2022
Bronx1.35%1.24%1.22%
Kings1.30%1.17%1.15%
New York1.61%1.59%1.57%
Queens1.42%1.35%1.33%
Richmond1.70%1.74%1.62%

Yesterday 1,483 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 4,888,284. A geographic breakdown is as follows: 

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany57,71529
Allegany8,7344
Broome44,05729
Cattaraugus15,06411
Cayuga15,5234
Chautauqua23,22210
Chemung20,8316
Chenango9,07611
Clinton16,12222
Columbia9,8134
Cortland10,2346
Delaware7,516
Dutchess62,98115
Erie205,08659
Essex5,3835
Franklin8,96510
Fulton12,1897
Genesee13,4964
Greene8,3922
Hamilton8271
Herkimer13,4603
Jefferson19,48814
Lewis6,0611
Livingston11,4376
Madison12,6239
Monroe148,84370
Montgomery11,6118
Nassau397,464108
Niagara47,01116
NYC2,266,672505
Oneida51,86428
Onondaga106,36558
Ontario19,35318
Orange105,08522
Orleans8,5072
Oswego24,75338
Otsego9,5663
Putnam23,2457
Rensselaer30,63714
Rockland91,01017
Saratoga44,83731
Schenectady32,1689
Schoharie4,8826
Schuyler3,3623
Seneca5,7151
St. Lawrence20,26813
Steuben19,3768
Suffolk421,752106
Sullivan18,10812
Tioga10,4308
Tompkins17,2361
Ulster30,64216
Warren13,17614
Washington11,7687
Wayne16,80410
Westchester246,00149
Wyoming8,2031
Yates3,2752

Below is data that shows how many hospitalized individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 were admitted for COVID-19/COVID-19 complications and how many were admitted for non-COVID-19 conditions:  

RegionCOVID-19 Patients currently hospitalizedAdmitted due to COVID or complications of COVID% Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVIDAdmitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission% Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission
Capital Region1468558.2%6141.8%
Central New York1036765.0%3635.0%
Finger Lakes32514544.6%18055.4%
Long Island40219147.5%21152.5%
Mid-Hudson2138439.4%12960.6%
Mohawk Valley514078.4%1121.6%
New York City91737340.7%54459.3%
North Country592949.2%3050.8%
Southern Tier1046057.7%4442.3%
Western New York20210552.0%9748.0%
Statewide2,5221,17946.7%1,34353.3%

Yesterday, 41 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 54,492. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:  

CountyNew Deaths                                  
Albany1
Bronx1
Chautauqua2
Clinton1
Cortland1
Erie1
Franklin1
Fulton1
Kings4
Monroe1
Montgomery1
Nassau1
New York1
Niagara1
Oneida1
Onondaga2
Orange1
Oswego1
Queens6
Rensselaer1
Richmond3
Rockland1
Schenectady1
Suffolk2
Westchester4

Yesterday, 1,012 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 2,129 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows: 

People with at least one vaccine dose:

RegionCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hours
Capital Region963,989150
Central New York645,087105
Finger Lakes862,281139
Long Island2,176,424139
Mid-Hudson1,699,714291
Mohawk Valley324,47532
New York City7,972,380-102
North Country303,12945
Southern Tier438,77055
Western New York952,426158
Statewide16,338,6751,012

People with complete vaccine series:

RegionCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hours
Capital Region881,333161
Central New York596,023123
Finger Lakes798,704167
Long Island1,930,437741
Mid-Hudson1,487,885465
Mohawk Valley301,48882
New York City7,040,43542
North Country274,18662
Southern Tier401,46965
Western New York873,938221
Statewide14,585,8982,129

Booster/Additional Shots:

RegionCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hoursIncrease over past 7  days
Capital Region452,2854506,428
Central New York301,6994055,445
Finger Lakes472,3095388,690
Long Island1,089,1081,82226,084
Mid-Hudson831,6071,25118,435
Mohawk Valley160,7202492,966
New York City2,746,7981,16852,107
North Country141,5541592,804
Southern Tier214,7522303,417
Western New York513,1145579,054
Statewide6,923,9466,829135,430

