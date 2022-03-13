NEW YORK (WWTI) — Governor Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19 on Sunday.
“The weather is warmer, and the days are longer, but now is not the time to let our guard down in the fight against this virus,” Governor Hochul said. “Parents – the vaccine is free, easy to get, and most importantly, approved by doctors. Talk to your pediatrician today and make a plan to get your child the shot and keep them safe and healthy.”
Sunday’s data is summarized briefly below:
- Test Results Reported – 115,749
- Total Positive – 1,770
- Percent Positive – 1.53%
- 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 1.41%
- Patient Hospitalization – 1,052 (-113)
- Patients Newly Admitted – 134
- Patients in ICU – 174 (-15)
- Patients in ICU with Intubation – 99 (-18)
- Total Discharges – 288,349 (+207)
- New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 12
- Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 54,950
- Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 69,689
- Total vaccine doses administered – 37,222,691
- Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 11,243
- Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 97,232
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 91.8%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 83.2%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 85.8%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 82.1%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 72.1%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 81.3%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 73.5%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 89.3%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 75.8%
Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows:
|REGION
|Thursday, March 10, 2022
|Friday, March 11, 2022
|Saturday, March 12, 2022
|Capital Region
|9.81
|9.61
|9.38
|Central New York
|19.45
|18.37
|20.04
|Finger Lakes
|6.67
|6.35
|6.63
|Long Island
|6.50
|6.48
|6.68
|Mid-Hudson
|9.12
|8.24
|7.40
|Mohawk Valley
|10.45
|11.04
|11.27
|New York City
|8.11
|7.25
|7.57
|North Country
|15.68
|15.17
|15.00
|Southern Tier
|13.52
|13.16
|13.22
|Western New York
|6.71
|6.58
|6.72
|Statewide
|8.75
|8.18
|8.33
Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|REGION
|Thursday, March 10, 2022
|Friday, March 11, 2022
|Saturday, March 12, 2022
|Capital Region
|2.44%
|2.39%
|2.35%
|Central New York
|4.36%
|4.32%
|4.69%
|Finger Lakes
|2.02%
|1.94%
|2.02%
|Long Island
|1.53%
|1.53%
|1.57%
|Mid-Hudson
|1.56%
|1.54%
|1.41%
|Mohawk Valley
|2.18%
|2.30%
|2.40%
|New York City
|1.00%
|0.92%
|0.96%
|North Country
|3.14%
|3.14%
|3.16%
|Southern Tier
|2.37%
|2.28%
|2.32%
|Western New York
|1.86%
|1.83%
|1.83%
|Statewide
|1.44%
|1.39%
|1.41%
Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|BOROUGH
|Thursday, March 10, 2022
|Friday, March 11, 2022
|Saturday, March 12, 2022
|Bronx
|0.72%
|0.48%
|0.49%
|Kings
|0.95%
|0.92%
|0.96%
|New York
|1.35%
|1.31%
|1.35%
|Queens
|0.84%
|0.76%
|0.79%
|Richmond
|1.13%
|1.00%
|1.06%
Yesterday 1,770 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 4,925,782. A geographic breakdown is as follows:
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Albany
|58,299
|30
|Allegany
|8,852
|1
|Broome
|44,663
|27
|Cattaraugus
|15,292
|11
|Cayuga
|15,754
|15
|Chautauqua
|23,416
|6
|Chemung
|21,102
|7
|Chenango
|9,197
|6
|Clinton
|16,479
|12
|Columbia
|9,938
|3
|Cortland
|10,357
|4
|Delaware
|7,596
|1
|Dutchess
|63,428
|11
|Erie
|206,602
|72
|Essex
|5,505
|5
|Franklin
|9,238
|10
|Fulton
|12,372
|11
|Genesee
|13,564
|5
|Greene
|8,481
|3
|Hamilton
|846
|–
|Herkimer
|13,600
|4
|Jefferson
|19,752
|11
|Lewis
|6,113
|–
|Livingston
|11,523
|2
|Madison
|12,794
|7
|Monroe
|149,849
|49
|Montgomery
|11,738
|7
|Nassau
|399,681
|110
|Niagara
|47,418
|15
|NYC
|2,280,918
|693
|Oneida
|52,478
|20
|Onondaga
|108,500
|147
|Ontario
|19,619
|14
|Orange
|105,746
|30
|Orleans
|8,544
|1
|Oswego
|25,286
|27
|Otsego
|9,726
|3
|Putnam
|23,383
|9
|Rensselaer
|31,035
|9
|Rockland
|91,460
|18
|Saratoga
|45,468
|24
|Schenectady
|32,523
|15
|Schoharie
|4,932
|1
|Schuyler
|3,402
|1
|Seneca
|5,803
|2
|St. Lawrence
|20,743
|27
|Steuben
|19,664
|16
|Suffolk
|423,774
|101
|Sullivan
|18,254
|5
|Tioga
|10,572
|11
|Tompkins
|17,753
|23
|Ulster
|31,046
|18
|Warren
|13,384
|11
|Washington
|11,931
|6
|Wayne
|16,999
|10
|Westchester
|247,816
|78
|Wyoming
|8,242
|2
|Yates
|3,332
|3
Below is data that shows how many hospitalized individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 were admitted for COVID-19/COVID-19 complications and how many were admitted for non-COVID-19 conditions:
|Region
|COVID-19 Patients currently hospitalized
|Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID
|% Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID
|Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission
|% Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission
|Capital Region
|61
|40
|65.6%
|21
|34.4%
|Central New York
|41
|26
|63.4%
|15
|36.6%
|Finger Lakes
|167
|62
|37.1%
|105
|62.9%
|Long Island
|140
|55
|39.3%
|85
|60.7%
|Mid-Hudson
|85
|38
|44.7%
|47
|55.3%
|Mohawk Valley
|26
|16
|61.5%
|10
|38.5%
|New York City
|356
|135
|37.9%
|221
|62.1%
|North Country
|43
|18
|41.9%
|25
|58.1%
|Southern Tier
|48
|19
|39.6%
|29
|60.4%
|Western New York
|85
|44
|51.8%
|41
|48.2%
|Statewide
|1,052
|453
|43.1%
|599
|56.9%
Yesterday, 12 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 54,950. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:
|County
|New Deaths
|Albany
|1
|Broome
|1
|Niagara
|1
|Queens
|3
|St. Lawrence
|1
|Steuben
|1
|Suffolk
|2
|Westchester
|2
Yesterday, 2,357 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 3,664 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:
People with at least one vaccine dose:
|Region
|Cumulative
Total
|Increase over past 24 hours
|Capital Region
|967,033
|73
|Central New York
|647,040
|31
|Finger Lakes
|865,523
|85
|Long Island
|2,187,211
|406
|Mid-Hudson
|1,708,200
|232
|Mohawk Valley
|325,563
|12
|New York City
|8,028,030
|1,399
|North Country
|304,921
|27
|Southern Tier
|440,002
|27
|Western New York
|956,092
|65
|Statewide
|16,429,615
|2,357
People with complete vaccine series:
|Region
|Cumulative
Total
|Increase over past 24 hours
|Capital Region
|884,752
|89
|Central New York
|598,623
|45
|Finger Lakes
|802,600
|100
|Long Island
|1,945,254
|522
|Mid-Hudson
|1,498,583
|262
|Mohawk Valley
|302,949
|25
|New York City
|7,119,277
|2,446
|North Country
|276,198
|21
|Southern Tier
|403,043
|35
|Western New York
|878,925
|119
|Statewide
|14,710,204
|3,664
Booster/Additional Shots:
|Region
|Cumulative
Total
|Increase over past 24 hours
|Increase over past 7 days
|Capital Region
|460,226
|213
|1,941
|Central New York
|307,478
|136
|1,332
|Finger Lakes
|480,481
|231
|1,850
|Long Island
|1,125,095
|1,115
|6,672
|Mid-Hudson
|858,824
|782
|5,412
|Mohawk Valley
|164,151
|73
|798
|New York City
|2,936,688
|2,596
|25,594
|North Country
|145,110
|85
|1,084
|Southern Tier
|219,317
|92
|909
|Western New York
|522,898
|160
|2,194
|Statewide
|7,220,268
|5,483
|47,786