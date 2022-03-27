NEW YORK (WWTI) — Governor Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19 on Sunday.

“The vaccine and booster are our most effective tool against this virus,” Governor Hochul said. “I urge New Yorkers not to take for granted the progress we have made in getting vaccinated, there’s still more work to do to guard against future case surges. Make sure your friends and family are fully vaccinated and boosted, and consult with your doctor about getting the vaccine for your child.”    

Sunday’s data is summarized briefly below:  

  • Test Results Reported – 120,664
  • Total Positive – 2,778
  • Percent Positive – 2.30%
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 2.29%
  • Patient Hospitalization – 823 (-22)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 121
  • Patients in ICU – 135 (-8)
  • Patients in ICU with Intubation – 57 (-5)
  • Total Discharges – 290,282 (+161)
  • New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 7
  • Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 55,096
  • Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 70,107
  • Total vaccine doses administered – 37,401,749
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 10,770
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 87,628
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 92.0%  
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 83.3%  
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%  
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 86.0%  
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 82.4%  
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 72.5%  
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 81.5%  
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 73.7%  
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 89.5%  
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 76.1%   

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows:

REGIONThursday, March 24, 2022Friday, March 25, 2022Saturday, March 26, 2022
Capital Region10.9811.5311.94
Central New York40.4440.6243.49
Finger Lakes9.1710.0611.00
Long Island9.709.9710.59
Mid-Hudson12.4011.8411.23
Mohawk Valley13.7514.7215.87
New York City12.8713.3813.93
North Country16.8415.3415.14
Southern Tier18.3719.6822.00
Western New York8.478.859.01
Statewide13.0913.4313.99

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

 

REGIONThursday, March 24, 2022Friday, March 25, 2022Saturday, March 26, 2022
Capital Region3.21%3.37%3.31%
Central New York8.91%8.76%8.82%
Finger Lakes2.55%2.76%2.89%
Long Island2.20%2.31%2.41%
Mid-Hudson2.35%2.30%2.22%
Mohawk Valley3.42%3.59%3.61%
New York City1.55%1.62%1.71%
North Country3.46%3.22%3.03%
Southern Tier3.26%3.27%3.43%
Western New York1.94%2.07%2.12%
Statewide2.14%2.20%2.29%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:  

BOROUGHThursday, March 24, 2022Friday, March 25, 2022Saturday, March 26, 2022
Bronx0.79%0.79%0.88%
Kings1.49%1.54%1.66%
New York2.27%2.34%2.42%
Queens1.27%1.36%1.43%
Richmond1.42%1.56%1.66%

Yesterday 2,778 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 4,959,719. A geographic breakdown is as follows: 

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany58,69128
Allegany8,9034
Broome44,95632
Cattaraugus15,3874
Cayuga16,06327
Chautauqua23,5056
Chemung21,22811
Chenango9,249
Clinton16,65514
Columbia10,0061
Cortland10,5238
Delaware7,6678
Dutchess63,72619
Erie207,70276
Essex5,6084
Franklin9,43212
Fulton12,51810
Genesee13,6111
Greene8,5926
Hamilton870
Herkimer13,71911
Jefferson19,9325
Lewis6,1271
Livingston11,5774
Madison13,00216
Monroe150,83095
Montgomery11,8185
Nassau401,853199
Niagara47,68722
NYC2,295,6421,204
Oneida52,91539
Onondaga111,161214
Ontario19,80114
Orange106,20054
Orleans8,5731
Oswego25,77142
Otsego9,83310
Putnam23,50511
Rensselaer31,2109
Rockland91,94741
Saratoga45,85425
Schenectady32,75525
Schoharie4,9721
Schuyler3,4429
Seneca5,8768
St. Lawrence21,00317
Steuben19,81015
Suffolk425,268136
Sullivan18,3209
Tioga10,66711
Tompkins18,41775
Ulster31,52031
Warren13,50614
Washington12,0168
Wayne17,1088
Westchester249,567115
Wyoming8,2631
Yates3,3602

Below is data that shows how many hospitalized individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 were admitted for COVID-19/COVID-19 complications and how many were admitted for non-COVID-19 conditions:  

RegionCOVID-19 Patients currently hospitalizedAdmitted due to COVID or complications of COVID% Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVIDAdmitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission% Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission
Capital Region554581.8%1018.2%
Central New York603355.0%2745.0%
Finger Lakes1243528.2%8971.8%
Long Island1265342.1%7357.9%
Mid-Hudson563358.9%2341.1%
Mohawk Valley321650.0%1650.0%
New York City2509136.4%15963.6%
North Country301240.0%1860.0%
Southern Tier431739.5%2660.5%
Western New York473063.8%1736.2%
Statewide82336544.3%45855.7%

Yesterday, 7 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 55,096. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:  

CountyNew Deaths
Albany1
Bronx2
Erie1
New York1
Rensselaer1
St. Lawrence1

Yesterday, 2,169 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and -7,659 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows: 

People with at least one vaccine dose:

RegionCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hours
Capital Region968,49185
Central New York647,78175
Finger Lakes866,86439
Long Island2,192,195239
Mid-Hudson1,712,982340
Mohawk Valley326,11217
New York City8,049,5981,230
North Country305,89035
Southern Tier440,79335
Western New York957,57574
Statewide16,468,2812,169

People with complete vaccine series:

RegionCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hours
Capital Region886,50881
Central New York599,64685
Finger Lakes804,53194
Long Island1,952,029410
Mid-Hudson1,503,667208
Mohawk Valley303,63034
New York City7,137,648-8,748
North Country277,04517
Southern Tier403,86437
Western New York881,184123
Statewide14,749,752-7,659

Booster/Additional Shots:

RegionCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hoursIncrease over past 7  days
Capital Region463,9912402,043
Central New York310,4751631,706
Finger Lakes484,1481971,888
Long Island1,138,7079136,874
Mid-Hudson869,5307135,521
Mohawk Valley165,61695705
New York City2,982,0603,04422,064
North Country146,54884649
Southern Tier221,5411091,192
Western New York527,1842712,154
Statewide7,309,8005,82944,796