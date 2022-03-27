NEW YORK (WWTI) — Governor Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19 on Sunday.

“The vaccine and booster are our most effective tool against this virus,” Governor Hochul said. “I urge New Yorkers not to take for granted the progress we have made in getting vaccinated, there’s still more work to do to guard against future case surges. Make sure your friends and family are fully vaccinated and boosted, and consult with your doctor about getting the vaccine for your child.”

Sunday’s data is summarized briefly below:

Test Results Reported – 120,664

Total Positive – 2,778

Percent Positive – 2.30%

7-Day Average Percent Positive – 2.29%

Patient Hospitalization – 823 (-22)

Patients Newly Admitted – 121

Patients in ICU – 135 (-8)

Patients in ICU with Intubation – 57 (-5)

Total Discharges – 290,282 (+161)

New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 7

Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 55,096

Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 70,107

Total vaccine doses administered – 37,401,749

Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 10,770

Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 87,628

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 92.0%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 83.3%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 86.0%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 82.4%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 72.5%

Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 81.5%

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 73.7%

Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 89.5%

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 76.1%

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows:

REGION Thursday, March 24, 2022 Friday, March 25, 2022 Saturday, March 26, 2022 Capital Region 10.98 11.53 11.94 Central New York 40.44 40.62 43.49 Finger Lakes 9.17 10.06 11.00 Long Island 9.70 9.97 10.59 Mid-Hudson 12.40 11.84 11.23 Mohawk Valley 13.75 14.72 15.87 New York City 12.87 13.38 13.93 North Country 16.84 15.34 15.14 Southern Tier 18.37 19.68 22.00 Western New York 8.47 8.85 9.01 Statewide 13.09 13.43 13.99

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGION Thursday, March 24, 2022 Friday, March 25, 2022 Saturday, March 26, 2022 Capital Region 3.21% 3.37% 3.31% Central New York 8.91% 8.76% 8.82% Finger Lakes 2.55% 2.76% 2.89% Long Island 2.20% 2.31% 2.41% Mid-Hudson 2.35% 2.30% 2.22% Mohawk Valley 3.42% 3.59% 3.61% New York City 1.55% 1.62% 1.71% North Country 3.46% 3.22% 3.03% Southern Tier 3.26% 3.27% 3.43% Western New York 1.94% 2.07% 2.12% Statewide 2.14% 2.20% 2.29%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGH Thursday, March 24, 2022 Friday, March 25, 2022 Saturday, March 26, 2022 Bronx 0.79% 0.79% 0.88% Kings 1.49% 1.54% 1.66% New York 2.27% 2.34% 2.42% Queens 1.27% 1.36% 1.43% Richmond 1.42% 1.56% 1.66%

Yesterday 2,778 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 4,959,719. A geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 58,691 28 Allegany 8,903 4 Broome 44,956 32 Cattaraugus 15,387 4 Cayuga 16,063 27 Chautauqua 23,505 6 Chemung 21,228 11 Chenango 9,249 – Clinton 16,655 14 Columbia 10,006 1 Cortland 10,523 8 Delaware 7,667 8 Dutchess 63,726 19 Erie 207,702 76 Essex 5,608 4 Franklin 9,432 12 Fulton 12,518 10 Genesee 13,611 1 Greene 8,592 6 Hamilton 870 – Herkimer 13,719 11 Jefferson 19,932 5 Lewis 6,127 1 Livingston 11,577 4 Madison 13,002 16 Monroe 150,830 95 Montgomery 11,818 5 Nassau 401,853 199 Niagara 47,687 22 NYC 2,295,642 1,204 Oneida 52,915 39 Onondaga 111,161 214 Ontario 19,801 14 Orange 106,200 54 Orleans 8,573 1 Oswego 25,771 42 Otsego 9,833 10 Putnam 23,505 11 Rensselaer 31,210 9 Rockland 91,947 41 Saratoga 45,854 25 Schenectady 32,755 25 Schoharie 4,972 1 Schuyler 3,442 9 Seneca 5,876 8 St. Lawrence 21,003 17 Steuben 19,810 15 Suffolk 425,268 136 Sullivan 18,320 9 Tioga 10,667 11 Tompkins 18,417 75 Ulster 31,520 31 Warren 13,506 14 Washington 12,016 8 Wayne 17,108 8 Westchester 249,567 115 Wyoming 8,263 1 Yates 3,360 2

Below is data that shows how many hospitalized individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 were admitted for COVID-19/COVID-19 complications and how many were admitted for non-COVID-19 conditions:

Region COVID-19 Patients currently hospitalized Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID % Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission % Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission Capital Region 55 45 81.8% 10 18.2% Central New York 60 33 55.0% 27 45.0% Finger Lakes 124 35 28.2% 89 71.8% Long Island 126 53 42.1% 73 57.9% Mid-Hudson 56 33 58.9% 23 41.1% Mohawk Valley 32 16 50.0% 16 50.0% New York City 250 91 36.4% 159 63.6% North Country 30 12 40.0% 18 60.0% Southern Tier 43 17 39.5% 26 60.5% Western New York 47 30 63.8% 17 36.2% Statewide 823 365 44.3% 458 55.7%

Yesterday, 7 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 55,096. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

County New Deaths Albany 1 Bronx 2 Erie 1 New York 1 Rensselaer 1 St. Lawrence 1

Yesterday, 2,169 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and -7,659 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:

People with at least one vaccine dose:

Region Cumulative

Total Increase over past 24 hours Capital Region 968,491 85 Central New York 647,781 75 Finger Lakes 866,864 39 Long Island 2,192,195 239 Mid-Hudson 1,712,982 340 Mohawk Valley 326,112 17 New York City 8,049,598 1,230 North Country 305,890 35 Southern Tier 440,793 35 Western New York 957,575 74 Statewide 16,468,281 2,169

People with complete vaccine series:

Region Cumulative

Total Increase over past 24 hours Capital Region 886,508 81 Central New York 599,646 85 Finger Lakes 804,531 94 Long Island 1,952,029 410 Mid-Hudson 1,503,667 208 Mohawk Valley 303,630 34 New York City 7,137,648 -8,748 North Country 277,045 17 Southern Tier 403,864 37 Western New York 881,184 123 Statewide 14,749,752 -7,659

Booster/Additional Shots: