Governor Hochul provides Sunday coronavirus update

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Governor Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19 on Sunday.

“We must stay vigilant against the winter COVID-19 surge by taking the proper precautions against the spread of this virus,” Governor Hochul said. “This is not March of 2020, we are not defenseless. We have the tools to protect ourselves and the vulnerable loves ones in our families: Get vaccinated, get the booster and wear a mask when indoors or in large gatherings. Don’t take a chance during the winter surge.”

Sunday’s data is summarized briefly below: 

  • Test Results Reported – 267,422
  • Total Positive – 22,478
  • Percent Positive – 8.41%
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 6.88%
  • Patient Hospitalization – 3,880 (-29)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 542
  • Patients in ICU – 761 (+16)
  • Patients in ICU with Intubation – 448 (+11)
  • Total Discharges – 223,318 (+540)
  • New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 58
  • Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 47,551
  • Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 60,253
  • Total vaccine doses administered – 32,372,596
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 136,402
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 1,073,824
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 88.0% 
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 79.9% 
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 94.3%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 82.3% 
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 76.6% 
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 68.9% 
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 82.0% 
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 70.9%

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows:

RegionThursday, December 16, 2021Friday, December 17, 2021Saturday, December 18, 2021
Capital Region58.1559.2559.87
Central New York64.6267.4468.16
Finger Lakes55.3557.6256.81
Long Island87.0193.69102.76
Mid-Hudson58.0463.3068.83
Mohawk Valley75.5676.3077.04
New York City65.9579.1292.92
North Country62.3059.4057.08
Southern Tier102.54103.99110.44
Western New York59.7358.0056.22
Statewide67.8475.2983.26

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:   

Region Thursday, December 16, 2021Friday, December 17, 2021Saturday, December 18, 2021
Capital Region6.59%6.67%6.93%
Central New York7.55%8.20%8.20%
Finger Lakes8.18%8.26%8.31%
Long Island8.19%8.73%9.32%
Mid-Hudson5.48%5.76%6.08%
Mohawk Valley8.00%8.20%8.71%
New York City4.39%5.23%6.04%
North Country8.04%7.61%7.57%
Southern Tier6.97%6.76%7.26%
Western New York9.24%9.05%9.09%
Statewide5.73%6.29%6.88%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:   

Borough in NYC Thursday, December 16, 2021Friday, December 17, 2021Saturday, December 18, 2021
Bronx3.83%4.73%5.53%
Kings4.25%5.12%6.00%
New York4.49%5.45%6.36%
Queens4.53%5.24%5.99%
Richmond5.26%5.71%5.98%

Yesterday, 22,478 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total compiled by HERDS to 2,940,194. A geographic breakdown is as follows:  

County  Total Positive  New Positive  Total Omicron Cases Confirmed Statewide: 192*
Albany37,566187
Allegany6,71731
Broome31,2731931
Cattaraugus11,07654
Cayuga10,72055
Chautauqua16,80384
Chemung14,22768
Chenango6,33437
Clinton9,10963
Columbia6,41838
Cortland6,71940
Delaware5,13136
Dutchess41,0552161
Erie136,795373
Essex3,39522
Franklin6,12325
Fulton8,67240
Genesee9,66030
Greene5,54838
Hamilton5752
Herkimer9,41851
Jefferson12,62920
Lewis4,60817
Livingston8,06424
Madison8,38746
Monroe106,459374
Montgomery7,94526
Nassau245,7922,0238
Niagara31,97895
NYC1,221,19012,40441
Oneida36,5901354
Onondaga65,2582971
Ontario13,20367
Orange67,162368
Orleans6,20124
Oswego16,03969
Otsego6,24240
Putnam14,320105
Rensselaer19,438107
Rockland58,283271
Saratoga27,915139
Schenectady21,07863
Schoharie3,19919
Schuyler2,26429
Seneca3,71821
St. Lawrence14,51979
Steuben14,05251
Suffolk278,1081,95016
Sullivan10,75264
Tioga7,18641
Tompkins10,321556117
Ulster20,72280
Warren8,34059
Washington7,73551
Wayne11,66656
Westchester157,2969833
Wyoming5,93633
Yates2,2659
Unknown

Over the last two days, 58 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 47,551. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:   

County New Deaths 
Albany1
Allegany1
Bronx3
Chautauqua3
Erie5
Genesee1
Herkimer3
Jefferson1
Kings8
Manhattan3
Monroe2
Nassau2
Niagara3
Oneida1
Onondaga6
Ontario1
Orange1
Putnam1
Queens5
Rockland2
Saratoga1
Suffolk4

Yesterday, 30,413 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 17,668 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows: 

People with at least one vaccine dose:

RegionCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hours
Capital Region929,6301,360
Central New York624,350495
Finger Lakes829,663644
Long Island2,056,1761,668
Mid-Hudson1,607,3282,545
Mohawk Valley314,125143
New York City7,452,88722,252
North Country291,968197
Southern Tier422,350164
Western New York913,187945
Statewide15,441,66430,413

People with complete vaccine series:

RegionCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hours
Capital Region848,806190
Central New York576,548410
Finger Lakes765,858908
Long Island1,826,2901,454
Mid-Hudson1,409,5942,593
Mohawk Valley290,222149
New York City6,583,93310,781
North Country262,713103
Southern Tier386,715184
Western New York834,349896
Statewide13,785,02817,668

