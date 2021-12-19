Governor Hochul provides Sunday coronavirus update

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Governor Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19 on Sunday.
“We must stay vigilant against the winter COVID-19 surge by taking the proper precautions against the spread of this virus,” Governor Hochul said. “This is not March of 2020, we are not defenseless. We have the tools to protect ourselves and the vulnerable loves ones in our families: Get vaccinated, get the booster and wear a mask when indoors or in large gatherings. Don’t take a chance during the winter surge.”
Sunday’s data is summarized briefly below:
- Test Results Reported – 267,422
- Total Positive – 22,478
- Percent Positive – 8.41%
- 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 6.88%
- Patient Hospitalization – 3,880 (-29)
- Patients Newly Admitted – 542
- Patients in ICU – 761 (+16)
- Patients in ICU with Intubation – 448 (+11)
- Total Discharges – 223,318 (+540)
- New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 58
- Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 47,551
- Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 60,253
- Total vaccine doses administered – 32,372,596
- Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 136,402
- Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 1,073,824
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 88.0%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 79.9%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 94.3%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 82.3%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 76.6%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 68.9%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 82.0%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 70.9%
Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows:
|Region
|Thursday, December 16, 2021
|Friday, December 17, 2021
|Saturday, December 18, 2021
|Capital Region
|58.15
|59.25
|59.87
|Central New York
|64.62
|67.44
|68.16
|Finger Lakes
|55.35
|57.62
|56.81
|Long Island
|87.01
|93.69
|102.76
|Mid-Hudson
|58.04
|63.30
|68.83
|Mohawk Valley
|75.56
|76.30
|77.04
|New York City
|65.95
|79.12
|92.92
|North Country
|62.30
|59.40
|57.08
|Southern Tier
|102.54
|103.99
|110.44
|Western New York
|59.73
|58.00
|56.22
|Statewide
|67.84
|75.29
|83.26
Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|Region
|Thursday, December 16, 2021
|Friday, December 17, 2021
|Saturday, December 18, 2021
|Capital Region
|6.59%
|6.67%
|6.93%
|Central New York
|7.55%
|8.20%
|8.20%
|Finger Lakes
|8.18%
|8.26%
|8.31%
|Long Island
|8.19%
|8.73%
|9.32%
|Mid-Hudson
|5.48%
|5.76%
|6.08%
|Mohawk Valley
|8.00%
|8.20%
|8.71%
|New York City
|4.39%
|5.23%
|6.04%
|North Country
|8.04%
|7.61%
|7.57%
|Southern Tier
|6.97%
|6.76%
|7.26%
|Western New York
|9.24%
|9.05%
|9.09%
|Statewide
|5.73%
|6.29%
|6.88%
Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|Borough in NYC
|Thursday, December 16, 2021
|Friday, December 17, 2021
|Saturday, December 18, 2021
|Bronx
|3.83%
|4.73%
|5.53%
|Kings
|4.25%
|5.12%
|6.00%
|New York
|4.49%
|5.45%
|6.36%
|Queens
|4.53%
|5.24%
|5.99%
|Richmond
|5.26%
|5.71%
|5.98%
Yesterday, 22,478 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total compiled by HERDS to 2,940,194. A geographic breakdown is as follows:
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Total Omicron Cases Confirmed Statewide: 192*
|Albany
|37,566
|187
|–
|Allegany
|6,717
|31
|–
|Broome
|31,273
|193
|1
|Cattaraugus
|11,076
|54
|–
|Cayuga
|10,720
|55
|–
|Chautauqua
|16,803
|84
|–
|Chemung
|14,227
|68
|–
|Chenango
|6,334
|37
|–
|Clinton
|9,109
|63
|–
|Columbia
|6,418
|38
|–
|Cortland
|6,719
|40
|–
|Delaware
|5,131
|36
|–
|Dutchess
|41,055
|216
|1
|Erie
|136,795
|373
|–
|Essex
|3,395
|22
|–
|Franklin
|6,123
|25
|–
|Fulton
|8,672
|40
|–
|Genesee
|9,660
|30
|–
|Greene
|5,548
|38
|–
|Hamilton
|575
|2
|–
|Herkimer
|9,418
|51
|–
|Jefferson
|12,629
|20
|–
|Lewis
|4,608
|17
|–
|Livingston
|8,064
|24
|–
|Madison
|8,387
|46
|–
|Monroe
|106,459
|374
|–
|Montgomery
|7,945
|26
|–
|Nassau
|245,792
|2,023
|8
|Niagara
|31,978
|95
|–
|NYC
|1,221,190
|12,404
|41
|Oneida
|36,590
|135
|4
|Onondaga
|65,258
|297
|1
|Ontario
|13,203
|67
|–
|Orange
|67,162
|368
|–
|Orleans
|6,201
|24
|–
|Oswego
|16,039
|69
|–
|Otsego
|6,242
|40
|–
|Putnam
|14,320
|105
|–
|Rensselaer
|19,438
|107
|–
|Rockland
|58,283
|271
|–
|Saratoga
|27,915
|139
|–
|Schenectady
|21,078
|63
|–
|Schoharie
|3,199
|19
|–
|Schuyler
|2,264
|29
|–
|Seneca
|3,718
|21
|–
|St. Lawrence
|14,519
|79
|–
|Steuben
|14,052
|51
|–
|Suffolk
|278,108
|1,950
|16
|Sullivan
|10,752
|64
|–
|Tioga
|7,186
|41
|–
|Tompkins
|10,321
|556
|117
|Ulster
|20,722
|80
|–
|Warren
|8,340
|59
|–
|Washington
|7,735
|51
|–
|Wayne
|11,666
|56
|–
|Westchester
|157,296
|983
|3
|Wyoming
|5,936
|33
|–
|Yates
|2,265
|9
|–
|Unknown
|–
|–
|–
Over the last two days, 58 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 47,551. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:
|County
|New Deaths
|Albany
|1
|Allegany
|1
|Bronx
|3
|Chautauqua
|3
|Erie
|5
|Genesee
|1
|Herkimer
|3
|Jefferson
|1
|Kings
|8
|Manhattan
|3
|Monroe
|2
|Nassau
|2
|Niagara
|3
|Oneida
|1
|Onondaga
|6
|Ontario
|1
|Orange
|1
|Putnam
|1
|Queens
|5
|Rockland
|2
|Saratoga
|1
|Suffolk
|4
Yesterday, 30,413 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 17,668 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:
People with at least one vaccine dose:
|Region
|Cumulative
Total
|Increase over past 24 hours
|Capital Region
|929,630
|1,360
|Central New York
|624,350
|495
|Finger Lakes
|829,663
|644
|Long Island
|2,056,176
|1,668
|Mid-Hudson
|1,607,328
|2,545
|Mohawk Valley
|314,125
|143
|New York City
|7,452,887
|22,252
|North Country
|291,968
|197
|Southern Tier
|422,350
|164
|Western New York
|913,187
|945
|Statewide
|15,441,664
|30,413
People with complete vaccine series:
|Region
|Cumulative
Total
|Increase over past 24 hours
|Capital Region
|848,806
|190
|Central New York
|576,548
|410
|Finger Lakes
|765,858
|908
|Long Island
|1,826,290
|1,454
|Mid-Hudson
|1,409,594
|2,593
|Mohawk Valley
|290,222
|149
|New York City
|6,583,933
|10,781
|North Country
|262,713
|103
|Southern Tier
|386,715
|184
|Western New York
|834,349
|896
|Statewide
|13,785,028
|17,668