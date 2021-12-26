Governor Hochul provides Sunday coronavirus update

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Governor Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19 on Sunday.

“As we come home from holiday gatherings, it is as important as ever to take precautions to limit the spread of COVID-19 this season,” Governor Hochul said. “Wear your mask, wash your hands, and if you haven’t yet, get vaccinated and boosted. The vaccine is the best tool we have to keep ourselves and our loved ones safe as we head into the new year. Take advantage of having it readily available and get yours today.”

Sunday’s data is summarized briefly below:   

  • Test Results Reported – Dec24: 400,030/Dec. 25: 257,325***
  • Total Positive – Dec. 24: 49,708/Dec. 25: 36,454***
  • Percent Positive – 14.17%
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 11.70% 
  • Patient Hospitalization – 4,891*
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 839*
  • Patients in ICU – 880 (-4)*
  • Patients in ICU with Intubation – 501 (+6)*
  • Total Discharges – 226,474 (+676)*
  • New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 60*
  • Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 47,929*
  • Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 60,751
  • Total vaccine doses administered – 33,105,549
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 29,046
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 732,953 
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 88.6%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 80.3%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%**
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 82.6%**
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 77.4% 
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 69.4% 
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 82.9%**
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 71.3**

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows:  

REGIONDec. 23Dec. 24Dec. 25
Capital Region73.1373.8872.5
Central New York76.3875.3673.28
Finger Lakes59.2857.4254.51
Long Island173.85201.92216.1
Mid-Hudson116.99134.3140.16
Mohawk Valley75.870.4764.44
New York City204.25237.31256.7
North Country51.0150.2346.44
Southern Tier91.2686.1870.34
Western New York59.6565.4168.37
Statewide147.83168.15178.37

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:     

RegionThursday, December 23, 2021Friday, December 24, 2021Saturday, December 25, 2021
Capital Region8.61%9.03%9.23%
Central New York8.77%8.69%9.05%
Finger Lakes8.38%8.52%8.85%
Long Island13.05%13.98%14.79%
Mid-Hudson9.43%10.35%11.04%
Mohawk Valley8.79%9.21%9.40%
New York City10.20%11.00%11.76%
North Country6.96%7.08%7.07%
Southern Tier7.34%7.91%7.89%
Western New York8.88%9.31%9.69%
Statewide10.18%10.98%11.70%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:     

Borough in NYCThursday, December 23, 2021Friday, December 24, 2021Saturday, December 25, 2021
Bronx10.73%12.37%13.78%
Kings10.15%10.86%11.47%
New York9.70%9.99%10.50%
Queens10.69%11.78%12.70%
Richmond10.24%11.46%12.34%

Yesterday, 36,454 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total compiled to 3,184,195. A geographic breakdown is as follows:  

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany39,158206
Allegany6,8617
Broome32,356134
Cattaraugus11,2896
Cayuga11,03518
Chautauqua17,23532
Chemung14,60936
Chenango6,53318
Clinton9,51948
Columbia6,67722
Cortland6,99940
Delaware5,3228
Dutchess42,998246
Erie141,578750
Essex3,5279
Franklin6,27319
Fulton8,85316
Genesee9,90314
Greene5,83120
Hamilton5840
Herkimer9,77924
Jefferson12,88421
Lewis4,6850
Livingston8,28413
Madison8,70210
Monroe109,437320
Montgomery8,1415
Nassau268,4223,438
Niagara33,017128
NYC1,372,10523,804
Oneida37,74244
Onondaga67,800307
Ontario13,61918
Orange70,609347
Orleans6,3227
Oswego16,56519
Otsego6,43813
Putnam15,09317
Rensselaer20,24799
Rockland61,500386
Saratoga29,297152
Schenectady21,58922
Schoharie3,3024
Schuyler2,34713
Seneca3,8124
St. Lawrence14,84820
Steuben14,34317
Suffolk298,4303,353
Sullivan11,35282
Tioga7,39813
Tompkins10,99770
Ulster21,49493
Warren8,72640
Washington8,01916
Wayne11,98011
Westchester169,3251,869
Wyoming6,0884
Yates2,3172
Grand Total3,184,19536,454

As of Dec. 24, 60 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total compiled by HERDS to 47,929. Death numbers were not compiled on Dec. 25 in observance of the holiday. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:   

CountyNew Deaths
Albany1
Bronx1
Broome2
Cattaraugus2
Chautauqua2
Chemung1
Erie5
Genesee1
Herkimer1
Kings3
Livingston2
Manhattan2
Monroe2
Nassau3
Niagara1
Oneida4
Onondaga2
Orange1
Putnam1
Queens8
Richmond2
Rockland2
Saratoga1
Schenectady1
Seneca1
Suffolk3
Ulster1
Washington1
Wayne1
Westchester2
Grand Total60

Yesterday, 6,163 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 3,407 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:   

People with at least one vaccine dose:

RegionCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hours
Capital Region934,48071
Central New York626,785-6
Finger Lakes833,85816
Long Island2,072,264-1,016
Mid-Hudson1,621,838-387
Mohawk Valley315,4170
New York City7,558,2137,456
North Country293,1163
Southern Tier424,519-42
Western New York919,18868
Statewide15,599,6786,163

People with complete vaccine series:

RegionCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hours
Capital Region852,48298
Central New York579,12068
Finger Lakes769,40535
Long Island1,835,767-4
Mid-Hudson1,418,54492
Mohawk Valley291,68444
New York City6,649,5562,950
North Country264,1196
Southern Tier388,2007
Western New York839,426111
Statewide13,888,3033,407

