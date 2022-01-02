Governor Hochul provides Sunday coronavirus update

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Governor Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19 on Sunday.
“New Yorkers returning to schools and workplaces on the first weekday of 2022 should take every possible precaution to stop the spread of COVID-19,” Governor Hochul said. “We all know the tools that keep us safe: vaccines, boosters, masks, and tests. Let’s all do our part and take these common-sense precautions, so New York can defeat the winter surge and come back stronger than before.”
Sunday’s data is summarized briefly below:
- Test Results Reported – 275,563
- Total Positive – 62,526
- Percent Positive – 22.69%
- 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 20.87%
- Patient Hospitalization – 8,773 (+322)
- Patients Newly Admitted – 1,518
- Patients in ICU – 1133 (+21)
- Patients in ICU with Intubation – 567 (+13)
- Total Discharges – 233,423 (+1,239)
- New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 83
- Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 48,581
- Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 61,242
- otal vaccine doses administered – 33,766,807
- Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 25,649
- Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 661,258
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 89.2%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 80.6%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 82.9%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 78.1%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 69.8%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 84.0%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 71.8%
Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows:
|Region
|Thursday, December 30, 2021
|Friday, December 31, 2021
|Saturday, January 1, 2022
|Capital Region
|109.33
|123.60
|139.86
|Central New York
|107.14
|130.52
|143.07
|Finger Lakes
|86.33
|104.13
|115.26
|Long Island
|321.72
|348.88
|374.87
|Mid-Hudson
|233.52
|260.99
|284.44
|Mohawk Valley
|85.34
|105.94
|116.60
|New York City
|387.27
|419.08
|439.23
|North Country
|64.27
|74.60
|84.42
|Southern Tier
|91.08
|105.03
|118.63
|Western New York
|121.42
|139.32
|151.13
|Statewide
|271.60
|297.74
|316.80
Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|Region
|Thursday, December 30, 2021
|Friday, December 31, 2021
|Saturday, January 1, 2022
|Capital Region
|13.41%
|14.56%
|15.45%
|Central New York
|13.04%
|14.91%
|15.45%
|Finger Lakes
|13.91%
|15.68%
|16.22%
|Long Island
|20.75%
|22.69%
|24.16%
|Mid-Hudson
|16.97%
|19.35%
|20.79%
|Mohawk Valley
|11.37%
|12.58%
|12.84%
|New York City
|18.58%
|20.56%
|21.69%
|North Country
|10.51%
|11.94%
|12.43%
|Southern Tier
|11.11%
|12.24%
|13.07%
|Western New York
|15.02%
|16.42%
|17.13%
|Statewide
|17.91%
|19.79%
|20.87%
Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|Borough in NYC
|Thursday, December 30, 2021
|Friday, December 31, 2021
|Saturday, January 1, 2022
|Bronx
|22.99%
|25.50%
|26.86%
|Kings
|17.72%
|19.42%
|20.58%
|New York
|15.62%
|17.36%
|18.11%
|Queens
|19.78%
|21.74%
|22.82%
|Richmond
|19.49%
|21.44%
|22.84%
Yesterday, 62,526 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total compiled by HERDS to 3,617,566. A geographic breakdown is as follows:
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Albany
|42,229
|521
|Allegany
|7,023
|18
|Broome
|34,296
|370
|Cattaraugus
|11,612
|39
|Cayuga
|11,622
|71
|Chautauqua
|17,963
|140
|Chemung
|15,384
|102
|Chenango
|6,837
|52
|Clinton
|10,170
|113
|Columbia
|7,114
|53
|Cortland
|7,444
|67
|Delaware
|5,605
|50
|Dutchess
|47,166
|702
|Erie
|152,780
|1,518
|Essex
|3,825
|66
|Franklin
|6,549
|49
|Fulton
|9,163
|42
|Genesee
|10,332
|64
|Greene
|6,286
|51
|Hamilton
|635
|5
|Herkimer
|10,313
|67
|Jefferson
|13,437
|83
|Lewis
|4,810
|15
|Livingston
|8,636
|31
|Madison
|9,306
|69
|Monroe
|116,228
|987
|Montgomery
|8,506
|37
|Nassau
|308,406
|6,040
|Niagara
|35,216
|350
|NYC
|1,630,332
|35,650
|Oneida
|39,998
|248
|Onondaga
|72,921
|748
|Ontario
|14,386
|84
|Orange
|79,133
|1,242
|Orleans
|6,533
|16
|Oswego
|17,574
|120
|Otsego
|6,733
|41
|Putnam
|17,569
|309
|Rensselaer
|21,708
|267
|Rockland
|69,087
|846
|Saratoga
|31,796
|396
|Schenectady
|23,195
|320
|Schoharie
|3,503
|33
|Schuyler
|2,450
|13
|Seneca
|4,049
|38
|St. Lawrence
|15,370
|74
|Steuben
|14,875
|82
|Suffolk
|332,956
|5,918
|Sullivan
|12,747
|186
|Tioga
|7,827
|66
|Tompkins
|11,888
|177
|Ulster
|22,855
|259
|Warren
|9,336
|115
|Washington
|8,502
|89
|Wayne
|12,530
|64
|Westchester
|190,046
|3,307
|Wyoming
|6,345
|35
|Yates
|2,429
|11
|Total
|3,617,566
|62,526
Yesterday, 83 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 48,581. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:
|County
|New Deaths
|Bronx
|7
|Broome
|1
|Chautauqua
|3
|Dutchess
|1
|Erie
|2
|Franklin
|1
|Fulton
|1
|Genesee
|1
|Kings
|13
|Manhattan
|6
|Monroe
|1
|Nassau
|5
|Niagara
|3
|Oneida
|2
|Onondaga
|2
|Ontario
|1
|Orleans
|1
|Queens
|7
|Rockland
|1
|Schenectady
|1
|Seneca
|1
|Steuben
|1
|Suffolk
|13
|Warren
|2
|Westchester
|6
A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:
People with at least one vaccine dose:
|Region
|Cumulative
Total
|Increase over past 24 hours
|Capital Region
|940,684
|-18*
|Central New York
|629,587
|54
|Finger Lakes
|838,394
|102
|Long Island
|2,090,736
|-2,665*
|Mid-Hudson
|1,635,835
|-1,233*
|Mohawk Valley
|316,889
|36
|New York City
|7,649,413
|2,554
|North Country
|294,556
|50
|Southern Tier
|427,007
|8
|Western New York
|925,212
|77
|Statewide
|15,748,313
|-1,035*
People with complete vaccine series:
|Region
|Cumulative
Total
|Increase over past 24 hours
|Capital Region
|856,521
|94
|Central New York
|581,293
|108
|Finger Lakes
|773,125
|119
|Long Island
|1,845,890
|36
|Mid-Hudson
|1,426,088
|166
|Mohawk Valley
|292,830
|45
|New York City
|6,695,786
|2,537
|North Country
|265,483
|54
|Southern Tier
|389,917
|40
|Western New York
|843,887
|146
|Statewide
|13,970,820
|3,345
Booster/Additional Shots:
|Region
|Cumulative Total
|Increase over past 24 hours
|Increase over past 7 days
|Capital Region
|359,603
|577
|23,405
|Central New York
|226,564
|412
|15,661
|Finger Lakes
|363,112
|520
|22,615
|Long Island
|686,037
|1,113
|51,926
|Mid-Hudson
|556,819
|703
|40,923
|Mohawk Valley
|124,422
|237
|8,130
|New York City
|1,732,590
|10,313
|176,175
|North Country
|105,798
|169
|7,446
|Southern Tier
|166,010
|226
|11,709
|Western New York
|403,575
|586
|24,017
|Statewide
|4,724,530
|14,856
|382,007