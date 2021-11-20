Governor Hochul signs Nourish New York bill into law

(WIVB) — This afternoon Governor Kathy Hochul signed the Nourish New York bill.
The new bill will invest over $50 million into connecting New York farmers with New York food banks. Farmers that have a surplus will now be able to sell some of their excesses while also helping those in need.
“Almost two years into this we thought this would be over but it’s not. That is why this temporary lifeline, Nourish New York, which connected the food that was not being shipped to markets and produced by farmers, the milk that was produced. We need to continue connecting that to the food banks,” said Governor Hochul.
