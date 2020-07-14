Grand juries to resume in courthouses statewide, outside NYC

(WIVB) — New York’s court system continues to move forward.

Grand juries are resuming in courthouses statewide, outside of New York City.

Starting Wednesday, all judges and non-judicial staff will have to get their temperature checked. They’ll also be subject to answering a COVID-19 self-assessment survey before clocking in.

All courthouse visitors will be screened as well.

“Now, candidly, I understand that some may find these measures inconvenient, but they are necessary given the ‘new normal’ that we are all living in,” Chief Judge Janet DiFiore says. “And it is critically important that we remain consistent and disciplined in following these practices in order to achieve our goal of restoring in-person justice services without contributing to a resurgence of COVID-19.”

DiFiore says the courts still have a long road ahead of them, but patience will help them meet any challenges they face.