Green Light Law takes effect

(WIVB)–The Green Light Law goes into effect Sunday. The law allows illegal immigrants the right to a driver’s license.

In the video above of a news conference from this week, elected officials spoke out against the law. Earlier this month, the U.S. Justice Department wrote that the controversial law might go against federal law.



They also say it could make it harder to enforce federal immigration laws.

New York’s Attorney General maintains the law will make the roads safer and the economy stronger.