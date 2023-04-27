SALINA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga Lake Parkway was closed in both directions for about an hour on Wednesday night after a crash involving a Greyhound bus.

The crash happened around 8:45 p.m. and the driver of the bus, Heriberto Barreto, was issued a ticket for an over-height vehicle on the parkway, according to Lieutenant Frank Jordan of the Onondaga County Park Rangers.

According to Lieutenant Jordan, the Greyhound bus was coming from the Regional Transportation Center in Syracuse and going to Buffalo when it attempted to make a U-turn on the parkway.

The bus was then blocking the parkway while attempting to turn around, which is when the SUV hit it.

There were five passengers on the bus and none were injured. The driver of the SUV that hit the bus was transported to the hospital, complaining of back pain.

The bus can be seen blocking both lanes on the State Department of Transportation traffic camera.

Courtesy State Department of Transportation

Nexstar’s NewsChannel 9 in Syracuse confirmed the Liverpool Police Department is handling the investigation.

According to 511NY, at 9:40 p.m. the right lane of the road reopened.

The last time a serious crash involving a bus happened on Onondaga Lake Parkway was in 2010, when a Megabus crashed into the CSX railroad bridge, killing four passengers.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.