Group sues over Cuomo, Hochul pay raises

(WIVB)–A lawsuit has been filed against the State Comptroller over pay raises for the Governor and Lieutenant Governor. The lawsuit was filed by an organization called the Government Justice Center.



In April, the legislature voted to raise Governor Cuomo’s pay from 179-thousand dollars to 250-thousand dollars by 2021. Making him the highest-paid U.S. Governor.



Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul’s pay will increase to 220 thousand dollars by 2021. The lawsuit cites the constitution which says the governor and lieutenant governor’s salary should not change within their term.