NEW YORK (WIVB) – A federal court Wednesday dismissed a lawsuit from a group of gun manufacturers and sellers who challenged a New York law that allows them to be held responsible for gun violence.

“As we mourn the deaths of 19 innocent children lost to gun violence in Uvalde and the countless more in Buffalo and across America every day, this is a moment of light and hope,” New York Attorney General Letitia James said in a statement following the court’s decision. “New York is proud to defend the right to impose reasonable gun restrictions that protect all of us. As public officials, we were elected to solve problems and address the needs of the people. Prayers alone will no longer do, and cowardliness is not part of the job description. New York will always lead, and I urge others with a backbone to follow.”

In July 2021, New York state passed the public nuisance bill which allows state and local officials to bring civil liability actions against firearm manufacturers and sellers for their own bad conduct. According to James, this law combats federal overreach and provides New York the ability to protect its own citizens.