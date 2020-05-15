1  of  3
Coronavirus
Hair salons to be included in Phase Two of reopening
Gov. Cuomo provides an update on coronavirus cases in NY
Dody’s Hair Creation owner and operator Dody Morrison wears personal protective equipment during a haircut service for Evelyn Wilson, Friday, April 24, 2020, at her salon in Ketchikan, Alaska. (Dustin Safranek/Ketchikan Daily News via AP)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — One of the big questions people have had during the coronavirus pandemic is “When can I get a haircut?”

We have an answer. Gov. Cuomo says hair salons will be part of Phase Two in New York’s reopening plan.

Five regions of the state — the North Country, Finger Lakes, Southern Tier, Central New York and the Mohawk Valley began the process of reopening on Friday. This includes Genesee, Wyoming and Orleans counties.

Here is a breakdown of what will reopen during specific phases:

