Hair salons to be included in Phase Two of reopening

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — One of the big questions people have had during the coronavirus pandemic is “When can I get a haircut?”

We have an answer. Gov. Cuomo says hair salons will be part of Phase Two in New York’s reopening plan.

Five regions of the state — the North Country, Finger Lakes, Southern Tier, Central New York and the Mohawk Valley began the process of reopening on Friday. This includes Genesee, Wyoming and Orleans counties.

Here is a breakdown of what will reopen during specific phases:

