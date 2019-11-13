HEAP NY: Applications now open for heat benefits to those who qualify

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Applications are now being accepted for New York state’s home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP).

The program helps low-income individuals and families pay the cost of heating their homes.

If you are eligible, you may receive one regular HEAP benefit per program year and you could also be eligible for emergency HEAP benefits if you are in danger of running out of fuel or having your utility service shut off.

Applications are available online.

Questions regarding the HEAP program should be directed to your HEAP local district contact.