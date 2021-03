ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — Speaker of the Assembly Carl Heastie and Chair of the Assembly Judiciary Committee Charles Lavine will announce the law firm that will assist in the impeachment investigation of Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

Assemblyman Heastie revealed this on Twitter Tuesday night, and the announcement is expected to come Wednesday morning.

Wednesday morning Chairman @CharlesLavineNY and I will be announcing the hiring of a law firm to assist the Assembly Judiciary Committee in the impeachment investigation of Governor Cuomo. As I have said, we intend to have an expeditious and thorough investigation. — Carl E. Heastie (@CarlHeastie) March 17, 2021

