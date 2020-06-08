Higgins calls on NY, CBP to continue negotiating over TTP

Signs Hang on the entrance way to Canada via the Rainbow Bridge, Wednesday, March 18, 2020, in Niagara Falls N.Y., President Donald Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau have agreed to close the U.S Canada border to non-Essential travel in order to slow the spread of the coronavirus, but trade will not be affected. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Rep. Brian Higgins wants negotiations over the Trusted Traveler Program (TTP) to continue between New York State and U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

“Although travel restrictions have been extended along the northern border until June 22nd, it is necessary to revisit this suspension now in preparation for the border re-opening,” Higgins wrote in a letter to Acting CBP Commissioner Mark Morgan.

This past February, the federal government prohibited New Yorkers from enrolling in or renewing membership in the Trusted Traveler Program. The program allows expedited crossing over the US-Canada border after a person enrolls in either the NEXUS, FAST or Global Entry program. Each one pre-screens travelers.

“Western New York and Southern Ontario are interdependent economies with close community ties,” Higgins said. “The free movement of people and goods are critical to the community’s future. U.S. Customs and Border Protection must resolve its dispute with the State of New York in a way that does not harm Americans and legitimate trade. Our communities are transitioning through an unprecedented time and they need stability and clarity moving forward on these important programs that assist in daily activities.”

Right now, travel between the countries is restricted to whatever is deemed essential.

U.S. citizens returning to the U.S.

Individuals traveling for medical purposes

Individuals traveling to attend educational institutions or work

Individuals traveling for emergency or government response

Individuals engaged in lawful cross-border trade (e.g. cargo drivers)

Members of the military

He would like to see it expanded to including the following:

Safe visits with family

Travel to manage individuals’ legitimate business interests

Travel to inspect, secure and/or manage personal property

