Hilton principal accused of sexually abusing students indicted by grand jury

HILTON, N.Y. (WROC) — Hilton elementary school principal Kirk Ashton has been indicted by a grand jury on at least one felony charge.

Ashton, principal at Northwood Elementary School of the Hilton Central School Disrict, is accused of sexually abusing at least nine students, with offenses dating back several years.

Ashton was arrested Wednesday night and is facing nine counts of endangering the welfare of a child, six counts of first degree sex abuse, and five counts of second degree sexual conduct against a child. Officials say more charges are possible if more victims come forward.

A Monroe County grand jury indicted Ashton on at least one felony charge. A virtual proceeding took place Wednesday in front of Greece Town Judge Brett Granville. Virtual proceedings Wednesday were not allowed to be recorded or streamed.

Monroe County District Attorney Sandra Doorley and New York State Police Major Barry Chase said the incidents of alleged abuse took place inside the school and during school hours.

Ashton was arraigned last week in Greece Town Court and is currently being held at the Niagara County Jail on on $500,000 cash bail, $1 million bond. Eight orders of protection were issued Wednesday.

Anyone with more information about this case is asked to call New York State Police of the Bivona Child Advocacy Center.

This is a developing story. News 8 WROC will provide updates as they become available.