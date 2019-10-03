Hilton varsity football adds first female player

HILTON, N.Y. (WROC) — Sydney Alloco spent most of her life playing soccer and watching the Steelers with her dad. This fall, the senior combined her love of each game and to tried out to be a kicker on Hilton High School’s football team.

“He’s been so supportive of me, no matter what I’ve done,” said Alloco. “Soccer and now football, he encouraged me to join the team.”

Alloco’s travel soccer coach was so supportive of the idea, he taught her how to kick ahead of her tryout. She has the basics down, but laughed when discussing the minor learning curve.

“In soccer, I take a few more steps back, but you don’t have that kind of time in football,” said Alloco. “You have to kick it as soon as they snap it or you’ll get rushed, so I have to deal with pressure coming at me.”

Despite her size, Alloco is not afraid of being hit by an opponent.

“There are going to be people who either don’t want to hit me because I’m a girl or they only want to hit me because I’m a girl,” said Alloco. “I have trust in my teammates.”

That trust was met with initial nerves. Alloco had no idea how the Cadets would react to their first ever female teammate, but has been pleasantly surprised by the entire program’s support.

“They all encourage me when I kick, telling me how well I did,” said Alloco.

Even though Alloco is not a starting kicker, she is proud of the opportunity she was given and hopes to continue inspiring other girls to step outside of their comfort zones.

“I want to be an influence to other girls and prove you can do whatever you want in your life,” said Alloco. “Just go for it. Any little girl can do anything she wants. Any age girl can do anything she wants.”