Hochul holds fundraiser event, protesters gather outside

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) — In less than a week, Kathy Hochul will become the 57th Governor of New York State.

On Wednesday, Hochul held a fundraiser at Fontana’s Grove in West Seneca, attended by many prominent local democratic supporters.

Former Erie County Democratic Chairman Len Lenihan was one of the people in attendance. He said Hochul addressed the crowd, comparing the event to a family reunion.

“This was a nigh to celebrate Kathy Hochul’s life, her career and her aspirations,” Lenihan said.

Outside the fundraiser, many protesters gathered, shouting at anyone attending the event.

“There’s a lot of people here who are frustrated because of the last year and a half,” said Nancie Orticelli. “I think [Hochul] needs to be honest with her complacency and being complicit, and the fact that she didn’t know [Andrew Cuomo] was harassing all those women.”

Lenihan said Hochul has been spending the last six years of her career as the Lieutenant Governor preparing for this new role.

“The moment came, perhaps we didn’t expect this, but the moment has come and she’s ready to seize the moment,” he said.