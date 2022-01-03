Hochul says while COVID cases across the state are going up, Omicron is not hospitalizing New Yorkers

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — Governor Kathy Hochul said the expected winter COVID surge is here, but the Omicron variant is not putting New Yorkers in the hospital.

Hochul says the state now has enough data to show while the number of cases has skyrocketed, the severity is not getting worse. At the same time, the governor wants to improve clarity of hospitalizations due to COVID.

The state hopes to launch a National Guard EMT training program to help with hospital staffing shortages.