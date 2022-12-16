ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — Gov. Kathy Hochul has signed legislation to help aid in the location and apprehension of people suspected of killing or seriously injuring law enforcement.

New York State Assembly Bill A6318B establishes what’s called a “Blue Alert system.” According to Hochul’s office, Blue Alerts will be issued to media, law enforcement agencies and the public.

“We are taking a comprehensive approach towards protecting the individuals who serve and protect us, taking every measure we can to crack down on violent crime against law enforcement,” Gov. Hochul said. “New York is wholly committed to safeguarding our brothers and sisters in law enforcement and this new law will be crucial to creating safer communities and apprehending those who commit violent crimes against police officers.”