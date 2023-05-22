BROOKLYN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Monday morning in Brooklyn, Governor Kathy Hochul joined New York City Mayor Eric Adams to call for expedited work authorization for asylum seekers amid the end of Title 42.

A number of counties across New York declared a state of emergency in response to Title 42’s end.

A report from Nexstar affiliate The Hill describes Title 42 as a “pandemic-era policy [that] allowed border officials to quickly expel migrants they encountered, blocking them from seeking asylum.”

The same report says “migrant crossings dropped suddenly with the policy’s sunset,” despite some federal lawmakers carrying the belief that they would dramatically increase.

Title 42, in a broader perspective, relates to more than this, but it has become known for blocking migrants with the purpose of protecting public health amid the COVID-19 pandemic, according to The Hill.

Orleans County, one of the counties to enact a state of emergency, also issued an emergency order, saying no one is allowed to do business transporting migrants or asylum seekers to places within the county or house them without County Legislature Chair’s permission.

In Western New York, Niagara, Genesee, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Allegany counties were among those who declared a State of Emergency. But Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz declared that he was firmly against the idea.

In a statement on Saturday, Poloncarz said “Buffalo and Erie County have always been welcoming communities to immigrants. During the past decade, we have successfully assimilated thousands of immigrants into our community, many refugees from despotic lands. This is one reason for the great rebirth of many previously down-trodden neighborhoods in Buffalo.”