ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — In the latest Siena Research Institute poll, Gov. Kathy Hochul’s favorability has dropped.

It’s not much of a dip. Siena College says it went to 46% favorable – 43% unfavorable from last month’s peak approval of 48-42%.

In terms of her job approval rating, not much has changed there, either. Last month, it was 56-36%, whereas now, it’s 56-40%.

“A majority approve of the job she’s doing to encourage businesses to locate in New York and a small plurality approve of the job she’s doing to increase availability of affordable housing. At the same time, a plurality disapproves of the job she’s doing to address crime, and a majority disapproves of her efforts to make New York more affordable,” Siena College pollster Steven Greenberg said.

The latest poll shows improvements in both President Joe Biden’s favorability and his job approval ratings.

Favorability last month Favorability now Job approval last month Job approval now 49-47% 54-43% 51-47% 55-42%

This is Biden’s highest favorability rating since October 2021.

744 registered New York voters were questioned between February 19-23 to get the poll results. Other politicians they were asked about include Donald Trump, Kirsten Gillibrand, Chuck Schumer and George Santos.

To see the full report, click or tap here.