Home of April the Giraffe reopening to foot traffic on Friday

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — The home of beloved zoo attraction April the Giraffe is reopening to foot traffic on Friday.

Animal Adventure Park in Broome County made the announcement on their website.

The outdoor, open-air facility says it is ready to enter Phase Two of the state’s reopening schedule.

Occupancy will be limited, and coronavirus-related safety protocols will be in place.

