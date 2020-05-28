Home of April the Giraffe reopening to foot traffic on Friday

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — The home of beloved zoo attraction April the Giraffe is reopening to foot traffic on Friday.

Animal Adventure Park in Broome County made the announcement on their website.

The outdoor, open-air facility says it is ready to enter Phase Two of the state’s reopening schedule.

Occupancy will be limited, and coronavirus-related safety protocols will be in place.

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.