Houses of worship fall under Phase Four

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — During his Monday morning appearance in Buffalo, Gov. Cuomo announced that houses of worship are part of Phase Four of the state’s reopening schedule.

As the pandemic has gone on, many churches, synagogues and other places of gathering have been broadcasting sermons and other services online, typically through Facebook or a church website.

The state’s decision to put houses of worship in Phase Four was influenced by a gathering that took place in New Rochelle.

“The gathering is the issue,” Cuomo says.

There, he says a religious service contributed to rapid spreading of the virus.

On Friday, Genesee, Wyoming and Orleans counties were permitted to begin Phase One of reopening, as they’re part of the Finger Lakes region.

While giving his daily briefing, Cuomo said that the rest of western New York can begin reopening on Tuesday after meeting the seven requirements.

Here is a breakdown of what can open in specific phases:

