CENTRAL NEW YORK (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – With Spring just over two weeks away, CNY is starting to see more thawing and refreezing as our days are getting warmer with our nights still well below freezing. This constant thawing and refreezing is a crucial reason why we see more potholes forming this time of year.

It starts with water seeping through small cracks, collecting in pockets underneath the road. As temperatures drop, the water freezes and expands, pushing the pavement upward. Traffic adds more stress onto the pavement, leading it to crack.

Once drier weather arrives, the pockets of water dry up and a hollow hole is left behind. The weight of passing vehicles causes the hole to collapse in on itself, creating a pothole. As more cars pass over the pothole, it will continue to grow.