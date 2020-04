Customers wear face masks as they line up to enter a supermarket keeping social distancing following the government’s measures to help stop the spread of the coronavirus, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Tuesday, April 7, 2020. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — If you spot someone violating the current social distancing protocols in New York, the state has created a complaint form you can use.

It’s called the “New York State COVID-19 ‘New York on PAUSE’ Enforcement Task Force Violation Complaint Form.”

The form allows you to fill out multiple details about the location of the violations, and who was involved.

Users can also submit their complaints anonymously.

The form can be found here.