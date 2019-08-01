Skip to content
News 4 Buffalo
Buffalo
80°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime
Call 4 Action
NY Capitol News
Around New York
National
Buffalo’s Best
4 the Web Exclusive
The Highest Honor
What’s Trending
Mel’s Mutts
Health
Top Stories
Dog treats recalled for potential salmonella contamination
Top Stories
It’s likely that no one is getting $125 Equifax settlement payout: FTC
VIDEO: 526 teeth removed from 7-year-old boy’s mouth
Dog missing for 8 years reunited with Gatlinburg owner
Illinois man charged with using sword in death of his mother
4 Warn Weather
Current Radar
Interactive Radar
Closings and Delays
Today’s Forecast
7-Day Forecast
Current Conditions
Marine Forecast
Canadian Conditions
Sports
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Sabres
UB Bulls
Scholar Athlete
Community
Contests
Events Calendar
Wake Up! Birthdays
Buffalo Now
Watch Live
Watch News 4 Now
Secondary Live Stream
TV Listings
CW23
Live Traffic Map
Report It!
Found It On 4
About Us
Meet the Team
Work For Us
Contact Us
Important FAQ for WIVB/WNLO Antenna Viewers
Captioning Concerns
Advertise With Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
Our guide with crucial info for WIVB and WNLO viewers who watch via antenna
Hudson Valley
Rare tick-borne virus kills one New York state resident
Trending Stories
No swimming at Darien Lakes State Park until E.coli detected in water clears up
Inmate in critical condition at Buffalo General
Suspended Town of Tonawanda police officer ordered to be reinstated, will receive back pay
Drunk driver pleads guilty to felony charges following police chase
56th Eden Corn Festival
Don't Miss
Her municipal housing apartment is making her sick
WNY teen shares the runway with big-name models for major fashion companies
Rolling Hills attracts the paranormal
Equifax breach: Check for exposed data, get $125
Volunteers working to keep the peace after Buffalo summer school dismisses at McKinley High School
Voter fraud tops concerns with Green Light law
WATCH: Andrew and Erica are having a boy!