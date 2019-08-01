Rare tick-borne virus kills one New York state resident

GARDINER, N.Y. (WTEN) — Health officials say a person in the Hudson Valley has died from the rare tick-borne illness Powassan.

The Ulster County Health Department said it’s the first known case of Powassan Virus in New York in 2019.

Fewer than six cases are diagnosed in the state each year.

Officials said the resident was from near Poughkeepsie and had underlying health conditions.

Unlike other tick-borne illnesses, Powassan can be transmitted from tick to human in as little as 15 minutes. Symptoms include fever, headache, vomiting, weakness, and loss of coordination.

Health officials said to take precautions against ticks by using repellents and checking all family members for ticks after spending time outdoors.