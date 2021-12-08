Hundreds of Afghan evacuees expected to come to WNY

(WIVB) — Hundreds of Afghan evacuees will soon arrive in western New York. And now, New York State is allotting more money to help resettle refugees in the state.

Governor Kathy Hochul says the state is giving $2 million to agencies that resettle refugees. That brings the total amount of money the state is putting toward the effort to $5 million.

More than a dozen non-profits will receive the money within the next week.

Governor Hochul says the state will provide services such as medical care, language skills and job training.

The state expects about 500 of those evacuees to come to the Queen City and 50 to Niagara Falls. A total of 1,800 will make regions in the Empire State their new home.