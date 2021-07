ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — Hundreds of cyclists who got their start in Buffalo last week have arrived in Albany.

They’re all part of the 23rd annual “Cycle the Erie Canal” bike tour.

The group trekked 400 miles by bike down the Erie Canal to raise money for Parks & Trails New York.

Organizers are hoping they can host a full event next year after cutting capacity in half because of the pandemic.

Only 350 cyclists were able to participate in this year’s ride.