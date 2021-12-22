Independent pharmacies call on Hochul to sign rescue legislation

(WIVB) — With rising COVID-19 numbers in New York State, independent pharmacists are now calling on the state for a change.

Jamie Latko, a pharmacist and owner of Niagara Apothecary, says “It ultimately impacts the patient care and it severely impacts independent pharmacies who traditionally perform those extra services. We’ve been called on for extra services to go the extra mile and really fight on the front line during this pandemic. Your community pharmacists has been there every single day.”

The relief package focuses on banning mandatory mail orders, reimbursing guidelines and regulating pharmacy benefit managers. The groups will gather at Niagara Apothecary at 1 p.m.