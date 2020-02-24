Investors abandon Constitution Pipeline natural gas project

Environmental groups opposing the Constitution Pipeline rally outside the state Capitol in 2016. (AP Photo/Mike Groll)

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — In a major victory for environmentalists, investors are canceling plans for a nearly $1 billion natural gas pipeline project that would have run from Pennsylvania through New York and into New England.

Proposed in 2013, the Constitution Pipeline faced legal challenges and consistent opposition from ecological conservationist groups.

A spokeswoman from Duke Energy says that the economics of the 124-mile-long Constitution Pipeline project changed, so the investment is no longer justified. Duke partnered with the Williams Cos., Cabot Oil and Gas, and Alta Gas.

These fuel companies—from North Carolina, Canada, Oklahoma, and Texas—are not located upstate or in the Capital Region.

It was all a pipe dream