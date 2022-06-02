BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — As the national average price of gas goes up, it’s headed downward here in New York.

AAA reports that New York’s average has dropped 10 cents, now sitting at $4.83 per gallon.

In fact, following the implementation of the gas tax caps, Buffalo has some of the cheapest gas in all of upstate New York. Here’s a look at the average prices:

Batavia – $4.72 (down 13 cents from yesterday)

Buffalo – $4.69 (down 15 cents from yesterday)

Elmira – $4.76 (down 11 cents from yesterday)

Ithaca – $4.77 (down 11 cents from yesterday)

Rochester – $4.76 (down 14 cents from yesterday)

Rome – $4.76 (down 13 cents from yesterday)

Syracuse – $4.72 (down 14 cents from yesterday)

Watertown – $4.78 (down 12 cents from yesterday)

On Wednesday, a gas tax cap of $2 per gallon went into effect in Erie County, and a $3 cap went into effect in Niagara County. It makes it so people only have to pay tax on the first two or three dollars of every gallon of gas they put in their car.

This coincided with the state’s gas tax holiday, which will last until the end of the year. It will allow drivers to save an additional 16 cents for every gallon of gas they pump.

This drop in prices does sound nice, but New York is still higher than the rest of the country, on average. AAA says the national average, which went up nine cents in two days, is $4.71 per gallon.

“This morning, oil prices are just above $114 per barrel, which is slightly lower than yesterday’s closing,” AAA said on Thursday. “OPEC has suggested it could begin producing more oil if Russian output drops below a certain level, which could bring oil prices down.”

One year ago, the national average for a gallon of gas was $3.05, while New York’s was not far off, at $3.08.

“In a typical year, pump prices peak around Memorial Day and taper off over the summer, though summer prices are almost always more expensive than winter prices due to increased demand and summer blend fuel that is more expensive to produce,” AAA said.

When it comes to diesel, New Yorkers can currently expect to pay an average of $6.36 per gallon, a price that dropped by nine cents since Wednesday. One year ago, the price was, roughly, half that at $3.24 per gallon.