Judge denies order letting unvaccinated kids go to school

Around New York State
Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A judge has upheld a New York state law repealing religious exemptions from vaccinations required for children in schools or day care programs.

The state Legislature repealed the religious exemption in June amid the nation’s worst measles outbreak in decades. Families who previously held religious exemptions sued, arguing the repeal action was unconstitutional because it violated rights of religious expression.

State Supreme Court Judge Denise Hartman upheld the law Friday, citing extensive legal precedent supporting compulsory vaccination laws. She quoted a 1944 U.S. Supreme Court ruling saying the right to practice religion doesn’t include liberty to expose the community to disease.

Civil rights lawyer Michael Sussman said Monday the decision will be appealed.

 New York still allows exemption from vaccines for medical reasons such as a weakened immune system.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Around New York State

More Around New York State

Capitol Correspondent

Corina Cappabianca is the New York State Capitol Correspondent. She enjoys reporting on all things government and politics related. Corina began her career as a Political Reporter/Weekend Anchor/Producer at KXMB-TV CBS12 in Bismarck, North Dakota. She has also worked in Syracuse, New York. Corina is a graduate of New York University where she double-majored in Journalism and Politics. As a student, she interned at Fox News Channel and the Fox Business Network.

Trending Stories

Don't Miss