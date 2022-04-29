(WIVB) — A New York State Supreme Court justice ruled primary elections for Congress, and the state Senate will be moved from June to August.

The Steuben County judge decided the Congressional and State Senate elections will be held on August 23. The Court of Appeals threw out the district maps for those elections, calling them unconstitutional.

Special Master Dr. Jonathan Cervas from Carnegie Mellon University is in charge of redrawing those maps by May 20.

It will be up to state lawmakers to decide whether primaries for statewide elections, the Assembly and local races will happen in June or move to August.

View the ruling below: