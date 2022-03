BATH, N.Y. (WIVB) — A New York Supreme Court judge in Steuben County is striking down the new Congressional and Legislature maps.

He is ordering the State Legislature to start from scratch and draw new maps. In his ruling, the judge said the maps were drawn with political bias and cannot be used for any upcoming elections, including the gubernatorial primary in June.

The judge is giving state lawmakers until April 11 to draw and pass a new set of maps.