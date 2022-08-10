Lancaster, NH — On Tuesday, the jury reached a verdict on the trial involving Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, the truck driver involved in the crash that killed seven motorcyclists on June 21, 2019. Despite prosecutors arguing that Zhukovskyy had been driving under the influence since he had taken heroin, fentanyl, and cocaine that day, the jury acquitted him of all charges.

During the trial, the defense made the argument that Albert “Woody” Mazza, one of the motorcyclists, had caused the crash. They argued that Mazza had been driving under the influence and a crash reconstruction expert claimed the crash would have happened even in Zhukovskky was driving in the middle of his lane since Mazza’s motorcycle was “headed in that direction”.

The motorcyclists who died were from New Hampshire, Massachusetts and Rhode Island and ranged in age from 42 to 62. They were part of a larger group that had just left a motel along U.S. Route 2 in Randolph.

Killed were Mazza, of Lee, New Hampshire; Edward and Jo-Ann Corr, a couple from Lakeville, Massachusetts; Michael Ferazzi, of Contoocook, New Hampshire; Desma Oakes, of Concord, New Hampshire; Daniel Pereira, of Riverside, Rhode Island; and Aaron Perry, of Farmington, New Hampshire.