Kansas Farm Bureau receives donation after New Yorker sees story of farmer giving Cuomo N95 mask

(WIVB)–It looks as though the kindness shown by a Kansas farmer, who gave one of his only N95 maks to a healthcare worker on the frontlines in New York, is being returned.

The Kansas Farm Bureau says a New Yorker saw Dennis’s story and sent a letter to one of the bureau’s board members with a donation to its Foundation for Agriculture.

In the letter, the sender writes, “we’re all in this together and I want to “pay it forward” by donating to KFB Foundation in honor of Dennis and Sharon, and I’m hoping you can let them know.”

The sender also says farmers always have tough times, and farmers are needed now more than ever. They’re hoping the donation can help someone a little.

“Everyone I know here knows at least one person who has died from COVID-19 and it’s so hard when we can’t mourn properly and when you have to mourn alone or ‘virtually,'” the sender added.

You can read the full letter sent to the Kansas Farm Bureau below:

The bureau is asking people to help them share so Dennis and Sharon don’t miss it.

