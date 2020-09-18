KeyBank apologizes for LWA payment delay, remaining payments to be received by 4:30

(WIVB)–According to the New York State Department of Labor, they released $1.9 million in Lost Wages Assistance to 2.26 million New Yorkers.

“Despite assurances their system could handle the load, KeyBank was unable to process payments overnight,” the Department of Labor wrote on Twitter.

The Department of Labor says KeyBank told them payments have been processed and will reach bank accounts by 4:30 p.m. at the latest.

Every vendor who works with the DOL has a responsibility to get New Yorkers their benefits as quickly as possible—which KeyBank failed to do.



KeyBank has assured us this problem will not impact future payments. 2/2 — NYS Department of Labor (@NYSLabor) September 18, 2020

“Every vendor who works with the DOL has a responsibility to get New Yorkers their benefits as quickly as possible—which KeyBank failed to do,” the DOL continued.

The department says they were assured by KeyBank that this problem would not impact future payments.

KeyBank responded on Twitter earlier this afternoon saying, the company experienced a 3-hour delay in processing the supplemental Lost Wages Assistance payments.

This morning, KeyBank unfortunately experienced approximately a 3-hour delay in processing the supplemental Lost Wages Assistance (LWA) payments for unemployed New Yorkers. The issue has now been resolved and recipients have started to receive their LWA payments. (1/3) — KeyBank (@keybank) September 18, 2020

All remaining LWA payments for New York will be received this afternoon by 4:30 pm EST. We understand how critical these additional funds are and apologize for the inconvenience and unneeded stress this error has caused. (2/3) — KeyBank (@keybank) September 18, 2020

We are reviewing our processes and systems to ensure future LWA payments are processed correctly and delivered on time. (3/3) — KeyBank (@keybank) September 18, 2020

They wrote, “The issue has now been resolved and recipients have started to receive their LWA payments.”

In a follow-up tweet, KeyBank says they understand how critical the additional funds are and apologize for the inconvenience and unneeded stress the error caused.

KeyBank is reviewing their processes and systems to ensure LWA payments are processed correctly and delivered on time.

Troy Licastro is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2018. See more of his work here.