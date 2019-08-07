Kindness caught on camera: Boy with cerebral palsy gets help from friends

CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A video of two children who didn’t hesitate to help out a friend who has cerebral palsy and sometimes has difficulty keeping up is inspiring people on social media.

The video was shot by Jeffrey Mackey’s mom Andrea, as he and his friends, Raya Joyce and Kane Raymond, were playing at Thunder Island in Fulton, Oswego County.

Because of his condition, Jeffrey can’t always keep up and needs to slow down.

“When he gets cold, his muscles get tighter than normal. So it just is harder for him to walk,” said Andrea.

On the video, you can see a moment of vulnerability for Jeffrey where he began to tense up and had trouble walking. His friends Kane and Raya didn’t hesitate to run over to help.

“Because his legs, they, he couldn’t really walk and I had to hold his hand up the stairs,” said Raya, who is 5 years old.

The two did this all day, on the water slides, near the pool, you name it, they were there.

“Whether your kid has a disability or not, you always worry about them. With Jeffrey, I worry a little more, I always have. And that was just affirmation for me that you know, somebody will always help him,” Andrea said.

She hopes it’s a reminder for the rest of the world, too.

“I think there’s just been so much going on in the world right now, I think people needed to see it. I think they saw three tiny hearts do an amazing thing,” Andrea Mackey said. “Kids are great, you know those kids are going to grow up to be good adults and they will always help him somebody will always have his back. We have a great community, a great support team, so, I’m a little less worried today.”