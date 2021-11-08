Lackawanna man arrested in Chemung County is facing 3 counts of promoting a sexual performance by a child

PENN YAN, N.Y. (WETM) – New York State Police in Horseheads have arrested an Erie County man in Penn Yan for allegedly promoting a sexual performance by a child.
According to State Police, Jamel Werts of Lackawanna, New York, was arrested at 3 a.m. on Nov. 8 and held. State Police say the alleged incident was reported in December 2018.
Werts was arrested on three counts of promoting a sexual performance by a child, a class D felony.
A person is guilty of promoting a sexual performance by a child when, knowing the character and content thereof, he produces, directs or promotes any performance which includes sexual conduct by a child less than seventeen years of age.
Werts was held following his arrest.
