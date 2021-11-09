Lake Ontario, St. Lawrence River water levels to be above average in November

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — As temperatures begin to drop and many areas across the Great Lakes have already logged their first snowfall, water levels are already above average on Lake Ontario.

According to a weekly update from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for the first week of November, water levels were lower than a year ago on all lakes except Lakes Erie and Ontario. Specifically, Lake Ontario’s water levels are now nine inches above 2020 levels. Levels are also above long-term average November levels on all lakes.

Although all lakes will continue with their seasonal declines for the next month, Lake Ontario’s outflow through the St. Lawrence River is forecast to be above average in the month of November. Below is a breakdown of forecasted water levels compared to previous levels.

Ontario Erie St. Clair Mich-Huron Superior Water levels for Nov. 5, 2021 245.54 ft. 573.16 ft. 576.05 ft. 580.12 ft. 601.77 ft. Difference from average water level for Oct. 5, 2021 +3 inches +2 inch -1 inch -3 inches -3 inches Difference from average water level for Nov. 5, 2021 +9 inches +1 inch -3 inches -16 inches -11 inches Difference from long-term monthly average of Nov +12 inches +27 inches +26 inches +17 inches -2 inches Projected net change in levels by Dec 5, 2021 -2 inches -6 inches -7 inches -2 inches -1 inch U.S Army Corps of Engineers, Detroit District

According to the USACE, water levels listed are still-water surface elevations over the entire lake surface. Water levels at specific locations may differ due to meteorological influences. Great Lakes, connecting channels and St. Lawrence River users are urged to stay informed on current conditions before undertaking activities affected by changing water levels.

All official records are based on monthly average water levels and not daily water levels. More information can be found on the U.S Army Corps of Engineers, Detroit District website.