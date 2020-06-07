Landmarks to be lit in blue and gold across the state to honor New Yorkers’ work to help flatten coronavirus curve

NEW YORK STATE (NEWS10) — Governor Cuomo announced Sunday that landmarks across the state will be lit in blue and gold and will project “New York Tough” in honor of New Yorkers’ work to help flatten the curve of COVID-19.
“Forget flattening the curve of the virus – we bent the curve – and New Yorkers should be proud of their accomplishment. In light of that, we are going to highlight the landmarks across the state in blue and gold in honor of our New Yorkers, because we are New York tough, smart, united, disciplined, and loving,” said Governor Cuomo.
The following landmarks will be lit including:
- One World Trade Center
- Grand Central Terminal Bridge
- Rockefeller Center
- Corning Tower
- Utica State Office Building
- Kosciuszko Bridge
- H. Carl McCall SUNY Administration Building
- New York State Education Department Building
- Alfred E. Smith State Office Building
- New York State Fairgrounds
- Niagara Falls
- Olympic Ski Jumps
- Olympic Center
- Franklin Delano Roosevelt Mid-Hudson Bridge
“We have come a long way in the fight against COVID-19 and a lot of people have suffered to get here, but what we have done together was extraordinary,” Governor Cuomo said. “Forget flattening the curve of the virus – we bent the curve – and New Yorkers should be proud of their accomplishment. In light of that, we are going to highlight the landmarks across the state in blue and gold in honor of our New Yorkers, because we are New York tough, smart, united, disciplined, and loving.”