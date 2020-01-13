Law allowing adoptees to obtain birth certificate at age 18 goes into effect Wednesday

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo says a new law allowing adoptees to get a certified copy of their birth certificate when they turn 18 goes into effect on Wednesday.

“Every person has the right to know where they come from, and this new law grants all New Yorkers the same unrestricted rights to their original birth records,” Cuomo said. “After years of being denied this basic human right, adoptees will finally be able to obtain critical information about their origins, family histories and medical backgrounds.”

This law applies to adoptees who were born in New York State.

If the person has died, a lawful representative, direct line descendant (child, grandchild or great-grandchild) or lawful representative of a descendant may request a copy.

The most efficient way to request a copy is by applying online, but paper applications will also be accepted at the New York State Department of Health.

Adoptees born in New York City must apply here.

All certificates will be issues via mail.