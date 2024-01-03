ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Capitol is back to business as usual. Wednesday marked the start of the 2024 legislative session.

Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins spoke on the floor of the Senate, saying among the issues they need to tackle this year is affordability for New Yorkers.

“The most significant cost burden facing our constituents today is housing,” explained Stewart-Cousins. “The soaring cost of living in New York, threatens the very essence of New York State identity.”

Stewart-Cousins said it’s time to develop a comprehensive plan that protects tenants as well as building new affordable housing. In the Assembly, Speaker Carl Heastie shared a similar sentiment.

“On our path to make New York more affordable, we need to assure housing is within reach for all,” said Heastie. “It’s not an understatement to say that housing, or more importantly, the lack of affordable housing is one of the biggest issues facing this state.”

Fighting climate change and transitioning to clean energy are also on the agenda for Democrats.

Senate Deputy Minority Leader, Andrew Lanza, spoke on behalf of his Republican colleagues, saying they want safer communities and also want to ease the financial burden placed on families.

“People can’t afford to make ends meet in New York,” said Lanza. “Taxes are off the chart.”

Assembly Minority Leader, Will Barclay, spoke about wanting to change out-migration.

“We lost 100,000 people that voted with their feet last year and left New York. We have to change the trajectory New York is on. We have to make it more affordable.”

When it comes to the migrant crisis, both Democrats and Republicans say they need more help from their federal partners.